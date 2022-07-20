Sajad Lone Sparks Massive Row; Bats For 'reconciliation' With Terrorist Yasin Malik

Stoking a massive controversy, JKPC chief Sajad Lone opined that PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti should forgive Yasin Malik despite his role in abducting her sister. Rubaiya Sayeed appeared before a special CBI court on July 15 and identified Malik as one of the persons who abducted her on December 8, 1989, when her father Mufti Mohammed Sayeed was serving as the Union Home Minister. She was freed from captivity only after the Central government released 5 terrorists. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Lone demanded a "fair trial" for Malik and sympathized with him, citing that he has received a life sentence.

Sajad Lone remarked, "We may have a lot of disagreements with Yasin Malik, but he deserves a fair trial. He deserves a trial where he can put forward his stance too. Justice cannot be one-sided. As far as Mehbooba Ji is concerned, this is her personal matter. But the reality is Mehbooba Ji was an advocate of reconciliation. She wanted talks with Pakistan, Syed Salahuddin and militants. If I was in her place after saying all this, I would have adopted the other model where Priyanka Gandhi forgave her father's killers."

"Here, it was a case of kidnapping. It was wrong and we condemn it. But in the spirit of reconciliation given that he (Yasin Malik) has already been sentenced to life imprisonment, I feel that another path could be adopted. I feel that the people of Kashmir should also examine whether any mainstream party really wants reconciliation or just want to make statements," he added. Apart from Rubaiya Sayeed's kidnapping, Malik is also facing trial in the killing of four IAF personnel in 1990.

Yasin Malik's conviction in terror funding case

JKLF chief Yasin Malik was convicted in a terror funding case registered by the NIA in 2017. The central agency highlighted that Malik had formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 to support the cause of J&K's secession from India. It alleged that the secessionists were mobilizing from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support the terrorist activities in J&K. Maintaining that Malik had played a key role in orchestrating protests, it cited his Facebook chat to show that stone-pelting incidents were a part of a well-planned conspiracy.

The NIA also pointed out that the JKLF chief had set up an elaborate mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in the name of a "freedom struggle". It mentioned that several incriminating material including protest calendars, a copy of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's letterhead and electronic items were seized from his house during a raid on February 26, 2019. According to the agency, Malik had a close association with Lashkar-e-Taiba as well which was evident from an email exchange.