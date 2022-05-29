Congress Leader Courts Controversy Again With Insensitive Remarks Against PM Modi

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, known for his controversial statements, stirred a row again after using inappropriate slang against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further went on to claim that 'even his forefathers might have not participated in freedom struggle'. He made this remark during a protest in Mandsaur over high inflation rates and unannounced power cuts.

Speaking to reporters in Mandsaur, Verma said, "Congress has made a significant contribution to the country's independence. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Jinnah Saheb made significant contributions to free the country from British rule".

Alleging that PM Modi is unaware of the freedom struggles as his forefathers would have not participated in any freedom struggles, Congress leader said he is celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence when the Congress workers are the sacrificed their lives for India's independence".

This is not the first time Sajjan Singh Verma had made unsavoury statements as earlier he had spoken ill of Kapil Sibbal, who quit the Congress and filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat from the Samajwadi Party.

Kamal Nath quits as CPL leader

After serving as Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly for more than two years, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath on April 28, stepped down as leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), and seven-time MLA Govind Singh was named as his replacement.

Since 2018, Kamal Nath has also been the state Congress president, who took over as Leader of Opposition after his 15-month-long government fell on March 20, 2020, following the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his 25 loyalist MLAs.

“This is to inform you that the Congress president has accepted your resignation from the post of leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP leader,” said AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in communication to Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh elections

Later in May, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath called an emergency meeting to discuss the party’s plan for the 2023 Assembly election in the state. Senior Congress leaders and former state ministers who attended the meeting at the former chief minister’s residence were assigned different responsibilities with regard to the Congress ‘Mission 2023’ to defeat the ruling BJP in the upcoming elections.

(Image: ANI)