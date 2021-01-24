Sakshi Maharaj Alleges: Cong Got Netaji Killed, Gandhi-Nehru Couldn't Stand His Popularity

Levelling a sensational allegation while addressing a crowd in Unnao on the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said that Congress was responsible for his death. Maharaj said that both Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Jawaharlal Nehru were jealous of the popularity of Bose and therefore Congress conspired to kill him.

#WATCH | "My allegation is that Congress got Subhash Chandra Bose killed....Neither Mahatma Gandhi nor Pandit Nehru could stand in front of his popularity," said BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj in Unnao yesterday pic.twitter.com/gaJJ6Le4j6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2021

This comes at the backdrop of a massive row that has broken in West Bengal after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were chanted at an event for Netaji at Victoria Memorial on Saturday evening. As Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee came to the dias to deliver her speech, some people chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. This irked the Bengal CM and she decided not to speak as a mark of protest. She thundered, "This is not a political party's event, it is a government event...Have some dignity." The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. Soon after, the TMC alleged that BJP has insulted Netaji as well as CM Mamata and BJP asked as to why is Mamata averse to 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

"I feel that a government program should have dignity. This is not a political program, this is a government program. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and Cultural ministry for holding this program here in Kolkata. It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything. Jail Hind. Jai Bangla," said Banerjee before walking away.

Desh Nayak Vs Parakram Diwas

The BJP and Trinamool are currently embroiled in a battle to claim Freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy. The Government of India has decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. It has already renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", has arranged a program at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, released a memorial postal stamp. The Centre announced its move ahead of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'. These moves come ahead of Bengal polls in April-May.

Meanwhile, the Mamata government has announced that a committee is formed for year-long celebrations dedicated to Netaji - similar to the Centre. It has also organised a 'Padyatra' for Netaji, build an INA Monument at Rajarhat and proposed to form a National Cadet Corps (NCC) like organisation in state-run schools and colleges and name it 'Jai Hind Bahini'. Opposing the Centre's 'Parakram Diwas' announcement, CM Mamata said, "We have observed 'Deshnaayak Divas' today. Rabindranath Tagore called Netaji 'Deshnaayak'. What is this 'Parakram'?," adding "You are building a new parliament and buying new planes, why no memorial for Netaji?"

