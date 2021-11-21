Sakshi Maharaj Lauds Repealing Of 3 Agriculture Laws; 'PM Modi Chose Nation Over Bills'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for his decision to repeal the Centre's three agriculture laws, saying that PM Modi chose the nation over the laws and that the choice has nothing to do with the impending elections. During a press conference, Maharaj stated, "In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP will win by a margin of 300 seats. Elections have nothing to do with agriculture legislation. The nation comes first for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Bills are introduced and then repealed. They can also be redrafted and reintroduced. It takes no time."

"I appreciate Modi ji's decision to prioritise nation over bill (law). He gave a strong blow to the people who have bad intentions and raised slogans such as 'Khalistan zindabad, Pakistan zindabad.," he continued. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three Central agriculture laws on Friday, in a significant move.

Modi govt withdraws three farm laws

PM Modi stated in his address to the nation on Sunday, "We have decided to remove all three agriculture laws and will commence the process during the upcoming Parliament session. I implore farmers to return home to their families and allow us to begin over." Since the Centre's three agricultural regulations were passed in 2020, farmers have been resisting them.

In response to PM Modi's announcement, the Union cabinet will table a proposal to repeal the three agriculture laws at its planned meeting on Wednesday, according to sources. The idea is likely to be passed and then officially removed from the Parliament during the upcoming Winter session. After a year of protests against the three farm laws, the Modi government has caved into farmers' demands and announced their withdrawal.

Three Farm Laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act establishes a system that allows farmers to market farm products outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any authorized trader can purchase the goods from the farmers at mutually agreed-upon pricing. This trade, in farm products, will be exempted from the mandi tax levied by state governments. Farmers can do contract farming and independently market their products under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act modifies the current Essential Commodities Act.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI