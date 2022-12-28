Salman Khurshid Attempts To Justify Rahul-Ram Comparison, Evades Republic's Questions

Salman Khurshid justified his statement and defended his analogy wherein he equated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Lord Rama, which stirred a massive row. He stated that Rahul Gandhi is not Lord Rama but is walking on his path, and attacked BJP for stating that they are walking on the path of Ravana.

Republic confronts Salman Khurshid

Earlier Khurshid's bizarre statement stoked controversy as he claimed, "Lord Ram's 'khadau' goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in UP. Now that 'khadau' has reached UP, Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come," he had said.

When confronted by Republic TV over his remark, Khurshid refused to answer and threatened to call the police.

Taking a U-turn following the controversy and receiving backlash, Salman Khurshid said, "Rahul Gandhi is not Lord Ram, but he can follow the path shown by Lord Ram. They (BJP) are saying that you do not have the right to walk on it. We have objections as they are following the path of Ravana instead of Ram".

Khurshid doing 'Parivar Bhakti' instead of 'Bhagwan Bhakti': Shehzad Poonawalla

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Khurshid for setting aside 'Bhagwan Bhakti' and 'Desh Bhakti' for 'Parivar Bhakti'. He stated that even though he backtracks his statement but his true mindset has been revealed.

"As Salman Khurshid said it is a vocabulary issue but it's not. This is actually a mindset issue-- a mindset to put Parivaar Bhakti above Bhagwan and Desh ki Bhakti. And some other places Salman Khurshid continues to remain defiant stating that he has not said anything wrong saying Rahul Gandhi is following the footsteps of Lord Rama. I would like to know How Congress and Rahul Gandhi are following in the footsteps of Rama-- by calling Hindutva ISIS and Boko Haram, opposing the Ram Mandir, wearing black clothes and protesting against Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan, by doubting the existence of Shree Ram and by saying Hindu Terror and Gita Mein Jihad Dikhta Hai? Are these actions walking in the footsteps of Ram? Therefore, the statement made by Khurshid actually shows his Chaatukarita and Parivaarbhakti. Now he can deny and change his statements but the mindset has been revealed," said Shehzad Poonawalla.