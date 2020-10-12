Salman Khurshid Backs Farooq Abdullah, Says 'govt's Mishandling Of J&K Apparent’

Supporting his peer and NC patron Farooq Abdullah on Monday, Congress leader Salman Khurshid tweeted that the Centre's mishandling of Jammu-Kashmir was apparent in the Rajya Sabha MP's words. Reminding BJP of ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words, Khurshid said one must remember 'Jambhuriyat, Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat'. Congress is the National Conference's ally in Kashmir and has co-signed the Gupkar declaration.

Khurshid: 'Govt's mishandling apparent'

J&K mishandling by govt apparent in Farooq Abdullah’s recent statement on Art 370. Forget others, remember PM Vajpayee ‘s Jambhuriyat, Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat. Magic fascinates, entertains, perplexes but black magic destroys. — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) October 12, 2020

Farooq Abdullah holds first NC briefing since Article 370 abrogation, says ‘no freedom’

J&K Congress distances from Abdullah

Meanwhile, J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir has distanced the party from Abdullah comment seeking 're-imposition of Article 370 via China'. Mir said, "Farooq Saab is president of an old party and he can clarify whatever he said. I feel internal matters of India should be dealt within the nation, through courts. China is not a part of our dictionary and was not a part of the Gupkar declaration. He speaks on his own."

Farooq Abdullah speaks in LS since release from detention; urges Centre to 'talk with Pak'

What did Farooq Abdullah say?

In a recent interview, the 82-year-old parliamentarian had said that China had not accepted the nullification of Article 370, which was scrapped in August last year by Parliament. He had said that China had vowed to not stop till Article 370 was restored as it was an 'open issue now'. He had expressed his hope that Kashmiris would get help from China's might and the articles - 370 & 35 A is restored. Similarly, he had also urged Centre to initiate talks with Pakistan like China, as border skirmishes were killing citizens in Kashmir.

Lashing out at Abdullah, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Abdullah had tried to justify China's aggression along the Line of Actual Control by citing the constitutional changes in J&K. "In the interview, there are two aspects. He stated that since the Indian Parliament abrogated Article 370, it has disturbed China and that's why China is justified for the kind of aggression that it has taken on. In a way, Farooq Abdullah justifies China's expansionist mindset," he said.

BJP castigates 'repeat offender' Farooq Abdullah for seeking China's intervention in J&K

Politicians under house arrest

Inspite of the Centre's assertion that no leader is under 'house arrest', Congress leader Saifuddin Soz released a video showing that he was unable to move out of his residence and claimed policemen were forcefully whisking him away from the media. Congress has demanded that Soz be released immediately, but the Supreme Court has dismissed Soz's wife's plea challenging his 'illegal detention'. Similarly, several other leaders - including Sajid Lone have been released from detention, but are reportedly not free to move out of their residence without police. While former CMs Farooq & Omar Abdullah have been freed, former CM Mehbooba Mufti has been slapped with the stringent PSA at least till October.

