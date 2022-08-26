Salman Khurshid Backs Rahul Gandhi, Questions Ghulam Nabi Azad For Quitting Congress

On August 26, Congress' Salman Khurshid voiced his support for Rahul Gandhi shortly after senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Indian National Congress.

While talking to the media, Khurshid slammed the decision of the senior leader to quit, and said, "Rahul Gandhi is our leader and will remain so. We do not have a give-and-take relationship with Rahul Gandhi. It is our absolute duty to do something for the party. It is not mature that people who were associated with the party for a long time leave over such a small thing."

Khurshid also expressed his solidarity with the beliefs of the party and added, "We will remain with the party. It's not as if we can't leave and join a new party, but we will not. No matter what the other parties offer us to join them. We see India's future with the party and we hope that the INC will rise again."

"The leaders who left the party over ideological issues, could have sat and discussed those issues. Whenever I have raised issues in the Congress, I have got a good response from the leaders and we have solved issues amicably with discussions. But they didn't even mention any such ideological differences to us."

Ghulam Nabi Azad leaves the Congress party

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announced his resignation from all party positions on Friday in a five-page letter to the party's acting president, Sonia Gandhi. Azad unleashed a scathing attack on former party president Rahul Gandhi in his letter, recalling his lengthy affiliation with the grand old party and also with Indira Gandhi, and holding him accountable for the party's deteriorating situation.

Claiming that all senior leaders were insulted and sidelined, he wrote, "Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you (Sonia Gandhi), the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him. All the senior and experienced leaders were sidelined as a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party."

Heavyweights who snapped ties with Congress in 2022

GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram, together with former Cabinet Minister and Congress politician RS Chib, resigned from the primary membership of Congress in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad after his resignation on Friday, August 26.

Jaiveer Shergil submitted his resignation to Sonia Gandhi on August 24 and stated that the party's vision did not align with the ambitions of the youth. Kapil Sibal resigned from Congress and submitted his nomination for the Rajya Sabha with the support of the Samajwadi Party. Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has jumped ship to the BJP after ending a decades-old multi-generational relationship with the grand old party.

Prominent youth leader from Gujarat Hardik Patel parted ways with the party and joined the BJP. Disgruntled by the top leadership of the Congress. Former law minister Ashwani Kumar snapped ties with Congress as well.