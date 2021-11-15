Salman Khurshid Claims Congress Leadership Is 'with Him' On Brazen Remark Against Hindutva

Update:

While speaking exclusively to Republic, Congress leader Salman Khurshid stated, "You can call them goons, but I don't want to call them goons. I want to call them citizens of India. I had my door open. Why don't they come and speak to him? Say the harsh words that they want to say? Why do they have to go to a house and try to put it on fire? I give them credit that they did not go inside and dismantle the house. They just lit a fire as far as the door was concerned. But it is a wooden house. The whole house could have blown up. They broke all the windows. The point really is; Why?. Why is nobody stopping them? This kind of behaviour brings disrepute to a beautiful religion."

He added, "Therefore, such people should be treated separate and different from the religion. But they are trying to protect themselves by saying that I have attacked the religion. If I had attacked it, I would be the sorriest person to do so, because we live in this country on the basis of religious harmony. Please read my book and it will tell you what I think about religion. But some people don't want to read it. They want to take positions and there's nothing I could do."

After Congress leader Salman Khurshid's house in Nainital faced vandalisation and arson on Monday, Khurshid reacted to the incident and said that the message of his book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya' was of unity and that his party leadership stands by him.

Khurshid said, "We should just discuss. This is not fear out. My book's message was that we should come together and unify. There are ways of changing opinion and registering dissent, objection. I say Boko Haram and ISIS is not part of my Islam. If they are not from you, then say openly." Speaking on the stand of the Congress leadership, he added, "My Party leadership is with me. Media persons are saying that my party leadership is cornering me. They have agreed on my lines. They have said the same thing." He added, "I do not need any security. I have self-confidence; everything will be alright."

The senior Congress leader's house in Nainital faced vandalisation and arson on Monday days after he stirred up controversy comparing Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in his new book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya'.

Soon after the incident, Khurshid took to social media and stated, "I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?"

On Saturday, Khurshid had claimed that while ISIS & Hindutva were not the same, they were similar. Addressing reporters in Sambhal about the ire over his book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya', Khurshid claimed that he had not maligned any religion and was only targetting those misusing religion.

What has Khurshid written in the book?

On page number 113 of his new book, Khurshid has written, "Whatever rationalization might have been offered, the Ayodhya saga was throughout about one faith trumping the methods of another. But the former faith itself was experiencing a contest of interpretation. Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years".

While speaking to Republic Media Network last week, Khurshid had explained why he compared Hindutva with ISIS & Boko Haram, and stated, "What should I compare what they (BJP) do with? With Hitler? I have not compared it with Hitler. Because that would mean taking it too far. But if they believe that what I have said is wrong, they must tell me, why? There is something wrong with people who misuse Islam, then why can't I say that something is wrong with people who misuse Hinduism? Do they have a monopoly on Hinduism? They are rather destroying it. That is why I compared them to ISIS and Boko Haram."

In a landmark judgement on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had permitted the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya at a site where the Babri Masjid once stood. A five-judge Constitution bench presided over by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi had also told the Centre to give a substitute five-acre land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for building a new mosque at an alternate location.

Image: ANI/republic