Salman Khurshid Fires Back At Dissenters, Says 'no Urgency' Over Cong Chief Elections

Calling out the dissenters' letter to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid remarked that there is no urgency for elections to the leadership post. The former Union Minister and Gandhi's close aide, Khurshid stated that he 'can't see heavens falling' for the need of a party President. The veteran leader also stated that it should be left to the 'longest serving president' of the Congress to take steps when she thinks it is appropriate.

“For people like me, we already have leaders, we have a leader in Mrs Sonia Gandhi, we have a leader in Rahul Gandhi. So for me there is no sense of urgency about electing leaders. Electing a president, yes that will happen when it happens, I can’t see the heavens falling down. What is the sense of urgency that is being expressed, is not clear to me,” PTI quoted Salman Khurshid.

READ | Cong Must Give Consensus A Chance Instead Of Elections For Leadership: Salman Khurshid

'She is the longest service president'

“We don’t have a part-time president, we have a full-time president but the full-time president is an interim president and no ordinary person as an interim president as she is the longest serving president. We must just trust and leave it to the longest serving president to take steps when she thinks it is appropriate,” the Congress leader added.

READ | Sonia Gandhi Remains Chief: Here's A Timeline Of How Congress' Crisis On Monday Unfolded

This comes even as interim chief Sonia Gandhi expressed her desire to step down as the President on Monday, triggering a day full of dramatic events. Despite expressing her wish to step down, after almost 7 hours of debate at the Congress Working Committee meeting, she decided to continue as the President until fresh elections to the post were held. The Congress also passed a 5-point resolution adopted by the committee unanimously.

The veteran leader also responded to the dissenting voice brewing within the party. “The pens are out, so what is the problem.Of course the words written with pens can hurt and they did, but they don’t draw blood...it’s only ink, it’s something we can live with and I am sure that the ink will fade in due course.” Khurshid told PTI.

READ | BJP Issues First Response On Sonia Gandhi Retaining Cong Chief Post, Say ‘this Is The SOP’

Sonia Gandhi to remain as interim chief

Almost 6 hours after triggering a dramatic turn of events, the Congress party returned to square one on Monday as it announced that Sonia Gandhi would continue as the party's interim President. With the wounds of the Rajasthan crisis yet to heal, the grand old party was jolted by another blow as it feared cracks within the party leadership with seemingly two factions uprising. However, the Sonia Gandhi-led cadre somehow maintained to grasp onto both sides and the sparkling blaze is dozed off by promising elections for the President.

READ | Cong Attempts Damage Control; Sibal Withdraws Tweet On Rahul Gandhi's 'colluding' Remark

(With PTI Inputs)