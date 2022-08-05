In a massive admission on Friday, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid revealed that they were protesting with the sole intention of "saving" their leader. This comes at a juncture when Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi have been questioned in connection with the National Herald case. Today, the Sonia Gandhi-led party staged massive protests over price rise, unemployment and GST with the party MPs trying to march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, multiple leaders including Rahul Gandhi were stopped at Vijay Chowk and detained by the Delhi Police.

Salman Khurshid remarked, "It is clear that we are fighting everywhere against the attacks on the common man and this long fight will continue. The issue is in front of you. Is there a bigger issue than unemployment, hunger and price rise"? Responding to BJP's charge that Congress wanted to shield the members of the Nehru-Gandhi family and not save democracy, he added, "Whom do they (BJP) save? Don't they have a family? Why will I come to save the family? I will come to save my leader. My leader saves me. I don't have an issue if they define this as family".

Rahul Gandhi evasive on National Herald case

Sporting a black-coloured armband during a press conference earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi failed to answer any specifics on the National Herald case. Observing that he will be attacked more if he continues to raise people's issues and speak the truth, he quipped, "I get great joy when my political opponents attack me". According to him, there was a systematic attempt to target the Gandhi family as it represents an ideology. He also warned of "devastating consequences" owing to the alleged democracy decline in India.

Rahul Gandhi remarked, "What we are witnessing is the death of democracy. What India has been built brick by brick starting almost a century ago is basically being destroyed in front of your eyes. All of India knows it. Anybody who stands against the idea of dictatorship, doesn't matter who he is- caste, religion, male, female, he is viciously attacked, put in jail, arrested."