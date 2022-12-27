Salman Khurshid Once Again Likens Rahul Gandhi To Lord Ram; 'If Someone Does Tapasya...'

Even in the face of backlash, Salman Khurshid remained firm on the parallel he drew between Rahul Gandhi and Lord Ram. Speaking to the media, Khurshid in fact, reiterated his statement and questioned as to why it was taken as 'disrespect' when he 'hailed' Lord Ram.

In a bizarre statement, Khurshid had likened Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, Congress workers to the Hindu God's brother Bharath, and Bharat Jodo Yatra to Ramayan. "Lord Ram's 'khadau' goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in UP. Now that 'khadau' has reached UP, Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come," he had said.

'Don't evoke controversy in the name of Lord Ram'

Post his statement, the Congress leader received backlash from BJP. On Twitter, the saffron party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Khurshid was setting aside 'Bhagwan Bhakti' and 'Desh Bhakti' for 'Parivar Bhakti'. He also questioned if the Congress leader could ever make similar analogies for other faiths, and accused him of taking liberty only with 'Hindu Aastha'.

Also, Nalin Kohli, a leader of the BJP accused the Congress of 'conveniently accepting and refusing the existence of Lord Ram.' Coming to Khurshid's remark, Kohli warned him against using the name of the Hindu God 'as per his convenience'.

In a bid to turn the tables, Khurshid said, "They are the ones who are actually disrespecting Lord Ram, with the debates and discussions. Don't evoke controversy in the name of Lord Ram, he belongs to everyone. Poets have also said that Lord Ram is Imam-e-Hind. So before slamming me, slam them for calling Lord Ram Imam-e-Hind. What is Imam-e-Hind?"

"No one can be compared to God. But I appreciate the people who walk on the path of God. If someone does 'tapasya' for good work, if we see 'maryada purushottam' in anybody's behaviour, can't we praise that person?" he further said, trying to control the damage.

