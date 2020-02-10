WATCH: Congress' Salman Khurshid Raising 'Azadi' Slogans At Anti-CAA Jamia Protest

In a shocking development, a video has emerged on Monday which shows senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid chanting along with a toddler 'Azadi' slogans at an anti-CAA protest outside Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University. The video shows the toddler shouting 'Hum cheen ke lenge' to which Khurshid and the chorus is seen responding 'Azadi'. On being asked about the incident, Khurshid maintained that there was nothing wrong in demanding 'Azadi' and that the video was from before February 7.

"What is the controversy? Do people not have the right to ask Azaadi from oppression. Don't they have freedom of expression? Is azaadi a bad word in this country?," said Khurshid to Republic TV.

On January 30, a gun-toting man - identifying himself as Gopal, was arrested by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors. Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family hospital. As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. On January 27, a video surfaced in which MoS Anurag Thakur was seen chanting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP.

Previously on December 15, Jamia Millia Islamia University witnessed violent clashes after students were stopped from marching to the parliament protesting the Citizenship Act. While students stated that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, the police have claimed that they were forced to do so after students refused to stop their march when requested. Protests have been shifted away from Gate 7 ahead of polls, but still continue.

