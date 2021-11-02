Salman Khurshid Says Priyanka Gandhi Is Congress' Leader; Party Wants Her As UP CM Face

On Tuesday, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid divulged that Congress wanted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to become the party's CM candidate in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. At present, the senior Congress leader is the chairman of the party's Central Manifesto Committee for the UP elections. Speaking to the media in Chennai, Khurshid hastened to add that Vadra will take the final call in this regard. The Congress general secretary is leading the party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh while her brother and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has kept a low profile in the state.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid remarked, "We will decide that. She is our leader and for me to decide for my leader will be wrong. My leader will decide. When my leader decides, she will let us know."

"She is the face. They want her to be the CM candidate etc. But since she is our leader, we must be led by her and we must not lead her," he added.

Congress' thrust on UP polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces an uphill task of reviving the party in UP where it won only 7 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls. On 23 October, she flagged off the 'Pratigya Yatra' in Barabanki. During the course of the Yatra which will culminate on 1 November, Vadra and other Congress leaders will hold many public meetings to ensure that the people are well acquainted with the promises. On this occasion, she also unveiled Congress' 7 promises for the UP polls which include the allocation of 40% tickets to women, the waiver of farm loans, the waiver of electricity bills and government jobs to 20 lakh people.

In another major announcement, the Congress general secretary revealed that any disease will be treated free of cost if her party wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She added that the government shall bear each patient's treatment expenses up to Rs.10 lakh. Explaining the rationale for this decision, Vadra mentioned, "Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP due to government neglect during the COVID-19 period and now during the fever spread in the state."

Indicating a rift in the opposition ranks, Vadra hit out at her former ally SP and BSP while addressing the 'Pratigya Rally' in Gorakhpur on 31 October. She remarked, "You will remember who closed down the sugar mills which were established by Congress here. The governments of the Samajwadi Party and BSP did so. And today, they say that Congress has joined hands with BJP. Today, I want to ask where are they? Why don't they come to you when there is a struggle and difficulty? Only Congress is fighting. I am saying it from this stage, I will die. I will give up my life but will never join hands with BJP."



Image: PTI