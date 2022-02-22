Salman Khurshid Says Quran Mentions Hijab For Modesty; 'Those Saying Otherwise...'

Amid the ongoing hijab controversy, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that there is a mention of the hijab in the Quaran, and if anyone says otherwise, their knowledge was questionable. Speaking to the media, the former Minister of External Affairs said that Quran uses the word 'Hijab' for 'all relevant purposes of modesty'.

"Hijab is about modesty. Quran says males should dress with modesty and they must respect the modesty of the females," he said, adding that religion, culture, social dimensions should all be respected.

Karnataka Hijab Controversy

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few weeks, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

As the Karnataka High Court continues to hear the many petitions filed before it for hijab in educational institutions, an interim order was passed on February 10. In its detailed interim order, the HC restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter.

Following the High Court's interim order, the Karnataka government issued a circular directing all educational institutes, where uniform as prescribed by the College Development Committees, to not allow hijabs, saffron shawls and religious symbols in classrooms. However, concerns have been raised over some Muslim students and staff being forced to remove their hijab before entering some high schools and pre-university colleges.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court refused to allow students to wear Hijab (headscarf) inside colleges as an interim measure. A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Dixit was hearing a plea by two students of the Bhandarkar College of Arts and Science who sought permission to attend classes wearing their Hijab.