Salman Khurshid's House Vandalised, Effigy Burnt In Nainital Over Attack On Hindutva

Congress leader Salman Khurshid's house in Nainital faced vandalisation and arson on Monday days after Khurshid stirred up controversy comparing Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in his new book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya'.

Soon after the incident, Khurshid took to social media and stated, "I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?"

Earlier on Monday, Nainital Superintendent of Police Jagdish Chandra had informed that at least 15-20 unidentified people, are being registered for the vandalism. Later, DIG (Kumaun) Neelesh Anand told ANI, "Rakesh Kapil and 20 others have been booked. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators."

On Saturday, Khurshid had claimed that while ISIS & Hindutva were not same, they were similar. Addressing reporters in Sambhal about the ire over his book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya', Khurshid claimed that he had not maligned any religion and was only targetting those misusing religion.

What has Khurshid written in the book?

On page number 113 of his new book, Khurshid has written, "Whatever rationalization might have been offered, the Ayodhya saga was throughout about one faith trumping the methods of another. But the former faith itself was experiencing a contest of interpretation. Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years".

While speaking to Republic Media Network last week, Khurshid had explained as to why he compared Hindutva with ISIS & Boko Haram, and stated, "What should I compare what they (BJP) do with? With Hitler? I have not compared it with Hitler. Because that would mean taking it too far. But if they believe that what I have said is wrong, they must tell me, why? There is something wrong with people who misuse Islam, then why can't I say that something is wrong with people who misuse Hinduism? Do they have a monopoly on Hinduism? They are rather destroying it. That is why I compared them to ISIS and Boko Haram."

In a landmark judgement on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had permitted the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya at a site where the Babri Masjid once stood. A five-judge Constitution bench presided over by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi had also told the Centre to give a substitute five-acre land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for building a new mosque at an alternate location.