Salman Khurshid's Remark Comparing Hindutva To ISIS Sparks Row, SC Lawyer Files Complaint

A second criminal complaint was filed against senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid for comparing Hindutva to terrorist organizations ISIS and Boko Haram. As per the copy of the complaint accessed by Republic TV, Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal opined that Khurshid's remark had enraged emotions among Hindus. According to him, it was akin to "waging war" and advocating enmity between different religious groups. Therefore, he urged Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to register an FIR against Khurshid under Sections 153, 153A, 298 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint mentioned, "It is a quite aggravating and defamatory statement for the whole Hindu community and also questions their values and virtues about a society. The equivalence of Hinduism to ISIS and Boko haram is perceived as a negative ideology Hindus have been following and Hinduism is violent, inhuman and oppressive. This statement shows his intent of waging war and activating enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion which is against the ideology of a secular democratic country like ours and also a criminal offence as per the law of the land."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, Jindal remarked, "We are a democratic country. We are a secular country. So how can anyone criticise by saying these kinds of defamatory words? Everyone knows what is Boko Haram and ISIS. If Hindu people and Hindutva are like ISIS and Boko Haram, nobody can live in this country."

The contentious part in the 'The Saffron Sky' chapter of Salman Khurshid's book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood' in our times reads, "Whatever rationalization might have been offered, the Ayodhya saga was throughout about one faith trumping the methods of another. But the former faith itself was experiencing a contest of interpretation. Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years.

'BJP doesn't have a monopoly on Hinduism'

Despite facing ire from several quarters including BJP, Khurshid refused to back down on his controversial remark. Maintaining that BJP doesn't have a monopoly on Hinduism, he contended that the saffron party was destroying the essence of the religion. A day earlier, advocate Vivek Garg too filed a criminal complaint against the Union Minister for allegedly defaming Hinduism and comparing it with terrorism.