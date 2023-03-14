Sam Pitroda Jumps To The Defence Of Rahul Gandhi Over Congress Leader's London Tirade

Indian inventor Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda, known as Sam Pitroda, spoke out in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's contentious comments made in foreign land. Pitroda, in a series of tweets, urged people to stop “promoting and propagating lies” about what the Congress leader said in London.

“Pls, stop promoting and propagating lies about what Rahul Gandhi said in London. Were you there? Did you see the video? Do you really know what he said? In what context?,” said Pitroda.

Pls, stop promoting and propagating lies about what @RahulGandhi said in #London.

Were you there?

Did you see the video?

Do you really know what he said?

In what context?

What was the main message?#RahulGandhiInLondon — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) March 14, 2023

Pitroda, who claims was present in London as an “Indian professional with a logical, rational, and open mind, eyes, and ears” clarified what Gandhi had actually said.

“Note that Rahul Gandhi basically said the following:

1.Indian Democracy is Global Public Good.

2.The state of democracy in India is of concern.

3.It is an Indian problem, and we will deal with it,” he tweeted.

Gandhi being continually criticised: Pitroda

The Indian inventor continued by claiming that some individuals have banded together to spread false information and continually criticise Rahul Gandhi.

“Why are some people so agitated and ganged up in promoting lies and attacking Rahul Gandhi all the time? Pls calm down. There are more imp. things to do in India to create jobs, improve the economy, reduce violence, improve environment, education, health services, and much more,” he tweeted.

Pitroda on Indian democracy

Questioning Indian democracy Pitroda said “What Indian democracy is all about? Is there some decency left in political discourse?.”

“What is the sense in launching a well-orchestrated and well-organized personal attack based on lies and misinformation through elected leaders in collaboration with the media? Is this what Indian democracy is all about? Is there some decency left in political discourse?” he said.

When the Telecom inventor received harsh criticism from netizens for supporting Gandhi, Pitroda remarked, “Be respectful, dignified, truthful, factual, responsible and a little generous.”

“May I request that before responding to these tweets, please take a deep breath and think before saying anything? Be respectful, dignified, truthful, factual, responsible, and a little generous. We need love and not hate,” he tweeted.

Pitroda’s comment follows Anurag Thakur’s scathing attack on Gandhi

Sam Pitroda's comments come after those of Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who in a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi questioned why he doesn't attend Parliament.

Thakur also claimed that Gandhi has not missed a single chance to harm India's reputation abroad.

“He says that he is not allowed to speak in Parliament but his attendance in Lok Sabha is lower than the average attendance of MPs in Parliament,” said Thakur in a Press Conference.

A look at Gandhi remarks on Indian democracy

Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structure of Indian democracy is under brutal attack and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

The ruling demands apology from Gandhi

Ripping into the Wayanad MP, Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, March 13, said, “The entire country saw how an Opposition leader hurt the sentiments of Indians on foreign soil. He should apologise to the country and every Indian. He should apologise to the Army. He should come to the House and apologise to the Army, media and judiciary for his remarks on democracy.”

Goyal added: “He (Rahul) should understand what democracy is. Democracy had come under threat when the fundamental rights were suspended during the Emergency. Who did it? His party did it. Democracy comes under threat when the voice of the media is muzzled, freedom of speech is stifled…his party did it.”

Kharge’s reply to Goyal’s remarks

Referring to Goyal’s remarks on democracy, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge rebutted the charges and said that, “The entire country knows what is happening in India.”

Alleging that democracy in India was “not functioning in accordance with the Constitution and democratic ethos”, Kharge said that “Modi saab said in China that there was no democracy in India. There was nothing left in India…,” he said amid loud interruptions from the Treasury benches.