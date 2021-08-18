Samajwadi MP Booked For Sedition For Likening Taliban Takeover To Indian Freedom Struggle

Cracking down on Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rehman Burq, UP Police booked him on Wednesday under sedition for comparing the Taliban's takeover to India's freedom fight. Stating that Taliban was a designated terror organisation, UP police said that two others who had made similar such remarks on a Facebook video had also been booked. Burq has been booked under sections 124A (sedition), 153A, 295 IPC based on a complaint by Sambhal BJP district president Omveer Kharagvanshi.

Sambhal SP books SP MP under sedition

It was complained that MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq compared Taliban to India's freedom fighters. Such statements qualify as sedition. So FIR registered against him u/s 124A (sedition), 153A, 295 IPC. Two others said similar things in an FB video, they've also been booked: Sambhal SP https://t.co/AKGCHXUB8W pic.twitter.com/n5SvRKc9Q7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 18, 2021

SP MP sympathises with Taliban

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq sympathised with the Taliban calling their takeover of Afghanistan a 'struggle for freedom'. Comparing it to India's non-violent freedom struggle from the British Raj, Barq claimed that strong countries like Russia & America could not settle in Afghanistan against the Taliban's wishes. The terror group has offered amnesty to ex-Afghan govy officials and in talks with ex-President Hamid Karzai over power transition.

"When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now Taliban wants to free their country & run it. Taliban is a force that did not allow even strong countries like Russia & America to settle in their country," said Barq.

Responding to Burq, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Anything can happen in SP. These people in SP, BSP and Congress do appeasement politics. If they give such kind of remarks what is the difference between them and Imran Khan?".

Refuting his own remarks, Barq said, "I did not make any such statement. This is absolutely wrong. I said that I cannot say anything on this issue. What is my relationship with that country or with the Taliban? I am neither with Taliban, nor do I appreciate it, nor have I made any statement regarding it".

India evacuates its diplomatic staff

On Tuesday, the Indian Embassy staff, their families and ITBP troops were evacuated from Kabul in the Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft as Taliban took control of the capital. To aid Indians stranded in Afghanistan, MHA has introduced “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” - a fast category of electronic visas to hasten the process for migrants. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval have spoken to their US counterparts regarding evacuation, while PM Modi has chaired a meeting to review the deteriorating situation. India along with other countries like US, Germany, Canada have refused to officially recognise a Taliban government. The Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan.