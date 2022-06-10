Samajwadi Party Backs MVA In Rajya Sabha Election; 'As They Are Against BJP...'

As the polling for the Rajya Sabha election is presently underway, Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit president Abu Azmi on Friday stated that MLAs of his party are supporting the candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai over the Rajya Sabha election, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar MLA Abu Azmi on Friday said, "We are giving support to Maha Vikas Aghadi because it is standing against BJP. They have promised to run a secular government for the next three years. Together with them (MVA), we will run the government for the next 30 years. The government is running on a common minimum program. Whatever problems were there, all of them have been sorted through discussion. My vote is not going with Hindutva, if it were for Hindutva, how would Congress and NCP have gone for it? Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Minister and others sat with us and discussed. They agreed there was a delay on certain issues."

'MVA plagued by infighting, we will win': BJP

Azmi's display of support to the alliance comes at a time when reports regarding infighting in the MVA over quota allotment are doing rounds. Launching salvos against the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government over the same, the BJP on Friday exuded confidence in its victory in Maharashtra. The saffron party, in its tirade, asserted that the alliance has been plagued by infighting, adding that all the saffron party candidates will win.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on the Rajya Sabha election day, BJP leader Pravin Dareka said, "All the candidates of BJP will going to win. On the other hand, there is infighting in MVA allies and the opposite result will be seen in voting. The third candidate of the BJP will win surely." Dareka further added that the BJP's third candidate will win in the first round of the polling. He went on to say that BJP’s votes will not go anywhere, to anyone other than to the candidates of the saffron party and that the party's victory was certain.

Claiming that there is infighting between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, Dareka said that due to this, some of the MLAs of MVA will vote for the BJP. "We have no infighting in our party. Whereas they (MVA alliance) have no trust in each other." He further claimed that seeing the situation of infighting in the MVA, some of the ruling parties’ MLAs will vote for the BJP.

Maharashtra Rajya Sabha election 2022

After more than two decades, Maharashtra will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for six Rajya Sabha seats. Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP), Praful Patel (NCP), Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena), and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress) are in the fray for the six seats. The contest is for the sixth seat - between BJP's Mahadik and Sena's Pawar.

Both MVA parties and BJP are banking on the 25 additional votes of smaller parties and independents for the sixth seat. Notably, there are three ministers in the cabinet from smaller parties and independents.