Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Visits Mumbai For Personal Work

IMAGE: yadavakhilesh - twitter
Samajwadi Party chairman and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav visited Mumbai on Monday.
It was a personal visit and, therefore, did not include any political meeting, an SP functionary said.
आज मुंबई में। pic.twitter.com/r17Rapj7DJ— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2023
He said no meeting was scheduled with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, an opposition stalwart who has been trying to get parties to unite to take on the BJP.
"Yadav's visit was personal and he did not attend any political function. Some party workers from Mumbai met him at the hotel he was staying today," he said.
