Samajwadi Party Extends 'unconditional Support' To JD (S) In Karnataka By-polls

Samajwadi Party has extended its support to the Janata Dal (Secular) for the Karnataka by-polls for two assembly constituencies - Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumkur, which are scheduled for November 3. RR Nagar constituency has been vacant since 2019 when MLA Munirathna from Congress resigned and left the party for BJP and Sira was left vacant after the demise of MLA B Sathyanarayana from JD(S). JD(S) has nominated V. Krishnamurthy for RR Nagar and Ammajamma, who is the widow of MLA B Sathyanarayana, for Sira in the 2020 by-polls.

"We give our unconditional support"

Taking to Twitter, JD(S) thanked Samajwadi Party while sharing a letter written by the state president on October 23 to the JD(S) president HD Kumaraswamy. As per the letter shared on the microblogging site, the Karnataka unit of the Samajwadi Party extended full support to the JD(S) candidates while adding that they are making 'every effort' to secure a win in the by-polls. The party also conveyed regards to JD(S) on behalf of the Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

"With the Karnataka By-Elections in Sira and RR Nagar on November 3, We Samajwadi Party Karnataka is wholeheartedly willing to give our unconditional support to JDS candidates. We are making every effort for the JDS Candidates winning at this point," read the letter sent by Mathews to the JD(S) president. "Also, we convey the best regards of Akhilesh Ji to you, sure we can open a new chapter as the people of Karnataka eager to see a perfect change and assuring our best to achieve," the letter further read.

Karnataka by-polls 2020

For the Karnataka assembly elections, BJP has nominated Dr Rajesh Gowda to contest for the Sira constituency and former Congress MLA Munirathna. On the other hand, Congress' T B Jayachandra will contest for the seat in Sira and Kusuma H for RR Nagar. The results of the by-elections will be declared on November 10.

As per the Election Commission guidelines, only five people including the candidates are permitted to conduct a door-to-door campaign. For other public election meetings, COVID-19 protocols need to be followed which state that masks, sanitisers, face-shields and gloves are compulsory for all polling officials and security personnel. A total of 42 flying squads and 35 static surveillance teams have been activated to enforce the election model code of conduct.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)