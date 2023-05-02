Last Updated:

Samajwadi Party Gives Patronage To Mafia: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday alleged that the Samajwadi Party gives patronage to criminals and the mafia but the BJP ensures they are sent behind the bars.

Exuding confidence that the BJP was heading towards a victory in the upcoming urban local body polls, he claimed the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress will be decimated.

Addressing an election meeting here for BJP candidate for Gonda municipal corporation, Laxmi Rai Chandani, Maurya attacked the opposition parties, claiming, "Their defeat in the urban local body elections is imminent. Hence, the leaders of SP, BSP and Congress are not coming out for campaigning." Maurya said the character of Samajwadi Party "has been to give patronage to criminals and mafia." "Everybody has to make an offering in the electoral 'yagya' to get rid of the SP. SP has now become 'Samaaptwadi Party'. In the 2022 assembly elections, the cycle (SP's election symbol) got punctured. And in the urban local body polls, the cycle has to be punctured. The lotus (BJP's election) guarantees security, and also gives the guarantee of sending the criminals and the corrupt to jail," he asserted.

The deputy chief minister also said that to accelerate the vehicle of development in the city, the "third engine" is needed along with the double-engine government.

Gonda will vote in the first phase on May 4. After the second phase on May 11, the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

First Published:
