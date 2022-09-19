As Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is all set to lead a march that will be taken out by his party legislators from the party office in Lucknow to Vidhan Bhavan in Uttar Pradesh to attend the monsoon session of the state legislature beginning today, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak took a potshot at Samajwadi Party for organizing the march.

SP entertained goons: Brajesh Pathak

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Samajwadi Party has nothing to do with Uttar Pradesh anymore, the public has rejected the party in four elections."

"They have entertained goons, their march will do them no good in the state," BJP leader Brajesh Pathak added.

Samajwadi Party people are jobless: KP Maurya

Meanwhile. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister KP Maurya said, “Samajwadi Party’s protest is not related to the benefit of the common people. If they want to discuss this, they are free to do it in the Assembly. Our government is ready for discussions.”

Terming Samajwadi Party jobless, BJP’s KP Maurya said, “Akhilesh Yadav’s party has nothing to do, they are jobless. Such protests will only create problems for people.”

Notably, Samajwadi Party is conducting a march to highlight Uttar Pradesh’s woes. Samajwadi Party’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary informed the media that the party MLAs and MLCs will be raising issues of unemployment, price rise, crime against women, and poor law and order situation in the state.

Chaudhary further said that the party members will raise the problems of the people in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

Speaking to the media in Lucknow on Sunday, SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Social harmony is in danger as the BJP government is working with a revenge mentality, which is contrary to the spirit of democracy. Bharatiya Janata Party is doing politics of hate.”

SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary further said that the march will begin at the SP office and will pass through Raj Bhavan and the Gandhi statue located near the General Post Office before culminating at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Heavy security officials have been deployed outside the Samajwadi Party (SP) office in Lucknow. The party will hold a march from the party office to the State Assembly today, against the State Government.