Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Released From Prison After Getting Bail In 88th Case

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan was released from the Sitapur prison on May 20, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in an alleged cheating case.

This was the 88th case lodged against Khan, who has been in prison since February 2020. In previous orders, the court had granted him bail in the earlier 87 cases.

The latest matter was related to alleged land grabbing and forgery at Rampur Public School. Khan was accused of forging building certificates to get recognition for the school.

Heavy police force was deployed outside the Sitapur prison as party supporters thronged the gates and raised slogans in support of Azam Khan. Both his sons - Abdullah and Adeeb - also reached the Sitapur district jail to receive the SP leader. He was also welcomed by PSP President Shivpal Yadav outside the prison.

"I am very happy (with Supreme Court's order). We will go to Rampur directly (after the release)," said Adeeb Azam Khan. Abdullah said, "The Supreme Court gave justice" to his father.

SC grants bail to Azam Khan

SC bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopa said it was fit to grant interim bail to Azam Khan, considering the chronology of cases registered against him, one after another by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The apex court invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution and granted him interim bail. The bench asked him to approach the lower court for regular bail within a period of two weeks.

Notably, the cheating case was filed on May 6, just days before Azam Khan was granted bail in all the earlier cases, and was supposed to walk out of prison. The Rampur MLA has alleged that he was being implicated in multiple cases to prolong his stay in the jail.

A prominent Muslim face of the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and among its seniormost leaders, Khan had a host of cases filed against him after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh. He still managed to win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Rampur and the 2022 state polls while in prison.

