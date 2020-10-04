Hathras: Samajwadi Party Netas Throng Inside Village; UP Police Resorts To Lathi-charge

An 11-member Samajwadi Party delegation led by Akshay Yadav and former MP and SP state head Naresh Uttam visited Hathras on October 4 in order to meet the kin of the victim. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is scheduled to meet the victim's family.

A massive crowd gathered as the SP delegation thronged inside the village. The local police was seen resorting to lathi-charge. The Samajwadi Party workers and office-bearers on Friday conducted a Satyagraha by maintaining a two-hour-long silence at the Gandhi statues across Uttar Pradesh. The purpose of the Satyagraha was to protest against what they claimed the "murder of democracy" by the ruling government. The party wanted to protest against the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state, unemployment, increasing crime against women.

Earlier, The Gandhis visited the victim's home to meet the aggrieved kin. When the Gandhis entered the victim's home, most media channels were blocked from going in, including Republic TV. They were previously detained on Thursday when they attempted to enter the district on foot.

Hathras case

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field by four upper-caste men leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. The Allahabad High Court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the case and sought a response from senior state officials by October 12.

Yogi Adityanath meanwhile has ordered the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CM has already ordered the suspension of five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the midnight funeral. A 3-member SIT is currently probing into the alleged gangrape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman by four upper-caste men.

