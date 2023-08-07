Samajwadi Party MLAs hold dharna outside UP assembly to raise price rise, crime issues

Samajwadi Party legislators on Monday sat on a dharna in front of the Chaudhary Charan Singh statue at the Uttar Pradesh assembly, raising the issue of price rise, increasing crime rate and reservation for other backward classes, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in the private sector.

The SP MLAs were carrying placards highlighting their issues. A few were even seen wearing garlands made of tomatoes to protest against the price rise of essential commodities. The dharna began ahead of the Monsoon session of the assembly, which began around 11 am. SP MLA Manoj Pandey said they are sitting on a dharna to highlight the problems of the people.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLAs too joined the SP legislators in their protest. They were highlighting issues related to farmers. The SP and the RLD had together fought the 2022 assembly polls.