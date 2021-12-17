Samajwadi Party MP Says 'girls Will Go Rogue' If Centre Raises Legal Age For Marriage

In a shocking statement, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq remarked that girls will go "rogue" if they are not married at a young age. The SP leader's comment came in reference to the Centre's recent decision to raise the legal marriage age for women.

Shafiqur Rahman Barq while speaking to Republic TV termed women as being a 'responsibility' for families. He said that poor families are burdened after a girl is born and they start making preparations for her marriage.

"Getting the girls married at a young age helps in getting rid of any kind of societal problems and responsibilities," the Samajwadi Party MP added.

Explaining his regressive view, the SP MP said that "there will be a problem" if the legal age for women to marry is increased to 21. Saying that a large part of the country is 'poor', he indicated that women are a 'burden' to families.

He said "People think if I get her married at an early age my responsibilities will be lesser," adding, "Wherever the girl will go, it will become their responsibility."

It should be mentioned here that echoing Barq's statement, Muslim cleric Sufiyan Nizami also slammed the Centre for its decision to increase the legal marriage age for women. In a video message, he said that Muslims will never follow such a tradition if it has been done to prevent child marriage.

"We will not accept this action until the proper reason is known and further we should all execute the existing laws, "Nizami said.

Centre clears proposal for raising the minimum marriage age in India

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, in a significant step towards its commitment to raise the legal marriage age for women, cleared a proposal that would raise the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years. The proposal was made on basis of recommendations made by a task force set up by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Headed by Jaya Jaitley, the committee made extensive recommendations based on consultations from experts, young adults, young women, and others whom the decision affects directly.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2020 had assured of making a major move in this regard. While the proposal has been passed, it is likely to be presented in the Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session.

(Image: Unsplash)