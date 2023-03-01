Samajwadi Party Pained By Yogi Adityanath Govt's Action Against Mafia In UP, Says BJP MP

With the Yogi Adityanath government taking strong action against the mafia in Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP Subrat Pathak said the Samajwadi Party must be feeling bad. "Samajwadi Party must be feeling bad for all the action being taken and it can be understood. They have made criminals, mafia and brought them up over the years, made them bigger and powerful, made Atiq and Mukhtar, made wealth for them worth billions. So, if these maafias will get eliminated, they will feel the pain," Pathak told Republic.

Subrat Pathak further said, "Raju Pal was murdered in 2005. He was an MLA in the state assembly. Samajwadi Party's Atiq Ahmed was an MP, and the party was even ruling the state. If the action would have been taken then, there would be no need to run a bulldozer now."

He further said the deceased's mother had said she only trusts CM Yogi for justice.

Meanwhile, following the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of Uttar Pradesh, Member of Legislative (MLA) Raju Pal, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh appears to be in no mood to spare the accused involved in the incident.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Wednesday conducted a demolition drive at the house of one of the close associates of the allegedly infamous gangster Atiq Ahmed, who has been named as an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case along with his brother. The authority demolished the house said to be of Khalid Zafar located in the area of Kareli police station of Prayagraj. It is being said that the property was illegally constructed and notice had been issued in the past over the illegal construction.

Earlier, few raids were also conducted at flats of Atiq Ahmed's close associates in Lucknow, from where some weapons were also allegedly recovered by the police.

The latest action came two days after the local police gunned down one of the accused Arbaaz in an apparent encounter on Monday for his alleged role in the Umesh Pal murder case. The UP police and state authorities have swung into action, after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of patronising criminals in the state.