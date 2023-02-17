Samajwadi Party Suspends Leaders For Objecting To Swami Prasad's Remarks On Ramcharitmanas

After the Samajwadi Party issued a suspension notice in the name of Roli Tiwari Mishra and Richa Singh on Thursday, February 16, the women leaders claimed that it was because they raised an objection to the controversial comment made by party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on the Ramcharitmanas, a sacred text.

Taking to Twitter, Roli Tiwari Mishra sarcastically thanked SP's Akhilesh Yadav for the 'award', referring to the suspension, for 16 years of loyalty to the party. Mishra highlighted how she always raised her voice against anti-nationals, enemies of Sanatan Dharma and Lord Ram, and pledged to continue to do so.

'For the respect of Shri Ram, Ramcharitmanas, I would readily accept thousand such suspension orders," Mishra wrote on the microblogging site. Pertinently, Mishra unsuccessfully contested from the Agra South constituency in 2012 and was denied ticket from the party in 2017, and 2022.

'Could have at least mentioned the reason,' Richa Singh said in her first reactions on Twitter. In a following tweet, Singh shared a snip of the original copy of the Constitution of India which had pictures of Lord Ram on one of its pages. She said, "This makes it clear that all the values of Ram Rajya have been incorporated in the Constitution. From where will you try to erase the power of Lord Shri Ram? Not possible in this country."

Swamy Prasad Maurya's statement on Ramcharitmanas

On January 22, Swami Prasad Maurya kicked up a controversy in Uttar Pradesh politics, when he referred to a few verses in Ramcharitmanas and called them derogatory towards women and backward people, demanding a ban or amendment to it. Thereafter, on February 8, Maurya had even written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking amendments to Ramcharitmanas.

A leader from the party on condition of anonymity said that both Roli Tiwari Mishra and Richa Singh had been openly criticising Maurya’s statements and were going against the party line.