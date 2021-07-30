Samajwadi Party To Go On 'cycle Yatra' On August 5 Across UP Ahead Of Polls

The Samajwadi Party will be taking out a 'Samajwadi Cycle Yatra' across all districts of Uttar Pradesh in order to protest against the ruling BJP government. The party said in a statement through a spokesperson that the rally would be at the tehsil-level and will be carried out to protest against the constant rise in prices and the ‘anti-democratic attitude’ of the BJP government. SP chief spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said, “On directions of the party president Akhilesh Yadav, SP will take out Samajwadi Cycle Yatra at the tehsil level in all the districts on August 5 on the birth anniversary of party leader Janeshwar Mishra. This yatra will cover 5 to 10 kilometres.”

He further continued, “The yatra will highlight issues like unemployment, price rise, corruption, police atrocities, exploitation of women, youths, farmers and anti-democratic attitude of the BJP government in the state.”

Janeshwar Mishra is the former Samajwadi Party national vice-president and was previously a Union minister as well. He was well respected within the party and was popular among the supporters. During the previous SP regime in the state, a grand park was developed in his name in Lucknow. The problems faced by the farmers and the good work done by the SP regime will also be discussed in the awareness drive. For the smooth and trouble-free movement of the workers across the state, all the district heads, general ministers, and other leaders have been notified by the party leaders.

BJP campaign

As the assembly elections are just a few months away, the parties are rushing to reach out to the people. The ruling party, BJP, is going to begin a rally of its own. The party wants to reach out to the people of Uttar Pradesh to get their “blessings.” According to PTI, the BJP president has instructed the newly appointed Union Ministers to carry out “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” covering various constituencies and multiple districts. PTI report further said that the parliamentarians from the state have already been contacted to assist in these rallies as these will cover more than 200 constituencies and will be crucial for the intense election campaign.

(With PTI inputs)