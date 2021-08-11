Samajwadi Party Welcomes Centre's Decision Of Passing OBC Bill, Backs Caste Census

After Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (127th) Amendment Bill to restore the states' power to make their own OBC lists, Samajwadi Party MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad on Wednesday, August 11, welcomed the Centre’s decision. The OBC bill was passed in Lok Sabha with 385 members voting in support and no opposition.

Speaking to ANI, Nishad said, "A state-wise list for Scheduled Castes should also be prepared as caste census is important for castes like Kashyap-Nishad and on the basis of caste census, 50% (SC) quota should be increased."

Several opposition leaders, including Janata Dal (United) MP Lalan Singh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Ritesh Pandey and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s T R Baalu had demanded to lift the present 50% cap on reservations.

OBC Bill passed with no opposition

The OBC Bill was passed unanimously with no disruptions for the first time since the beginning of the Monsson Session. The Bill was moved by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, who described the bill as a “historic legislation” that would benefit 671 castes within the country.

He took to Twitter to express his gratitude and wrote, "The 105th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha today. This will empower the state governments to identify socially and educationally backward classes and provide reservations to them in the state. I thank the MPs. I am grateful to all the members of the Lok Sabha for strengthening the federal structure of India".

He further said, "The Central government is committed to protecting the interests of the oppressed, deprived, and backward classes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This historic step will definitely prove successful in providing more opportunities related to education and employment to other backward classes".

102nd Constitution Amendment Act of 2018

Earlier in August 2018, the Parliament had passed a constitution amendment bill to provide constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes. The 102nd Constitution Amendment Act of 2018 added articles 338B and 342A.

The Supreme Court had dismissed the Centre's plea seeking a review of its majority verdict that held that the 102nd Constitution amendment took away the states' power to notify Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBCs) for the grant of quota in jobs and admissions.

Opposition parties had attacked the Centre for "assaulting" the federal structure by taking away the power of the states to identify and list the OBCs.

