Samajwadi Party's Rath Yatra To Begin From UP CM Yogi's Constituency Gorakhpur On Nov 13

The third phase of the Samajwadi Party's rath yatra will begin on November 13. The Samajwadi Vijay Yatra will originate from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi’s stronghold, Gorakhpur and end at Kushinagar. Even before most parties announced a political campaign for the Uttar Pradesh elections, the Samajwadi Party launched its 2022 campaign in October. The party had announced a series of Yatras concerning various sections of the society based on community, caste, and occupation. As per the party, the Yatras were organised to sensitise various caste communities, farmers and professionals against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also understand their problems at the ground level.

Back in August, the lawyer wing of the party launched the Samvidhan Bachao Sankalp Yatra and covered the entire state in eight phases. The purpose of the Yatra was to highlight the failures of the ruling BJP government on the law and order front. The Janadesh Yatra focused on the eastern part of the state and raised issues related to Dalits and other backward communities.

Akhilesh’s Jinnah controversy

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was slammed by the opposition for his 'Jinnah' remark and has refused to go back on his statement. While talking to the media in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav was asked about the context and the reasoning behind his controversial remarks. As a result of those questions, he refused to answer and said people should refer to history and understand themselves. Akhilesh Yadav had compared Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru. He said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah 'fought for India's independence.' Therefore, he slammed back at the critics and said that those questioning him should read the history.

Image: PTI