Sambhaji Chhatrapati Backs Out Of Rajya Sabha Polls; 'Didn't Expect CM To Break Promise'

After Shiv Sena decided to not support him, former MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati announced on Friday that he will not contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. A member of the Kolhapur royal family and the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he was nominated to the Upper House by the President in 2016. While he joined BJP subsequently, he distanced himself from the party in the last few months and has been at the forefront of a pan-Maharashtra agitation seeking the restoration of the Maratha quota in education and public employment.

In an open letter addressed to all MLAs on May 17, he urged them to back him as an Independent candidate in the RS election. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he accused Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray of unilaterally nominating Shiv Sena's Kolhapur Sanjay Pawar to the Upper House despite promising him the candidature. While mentioning that several MLAs insisted on him contesting the election despite the Sena's snub, he opted out of the race citing that he was against horse-trading.

Explaining the sequence of events, Sambhaji Chhatrapati remarked, "The CM sent two MPs to me and we met at the Oberoi Hotel. Both of them told me that you should join Shiv Sena and we will announce your name as the candidate tomorrow itself. But I told them clearly that I am going to fight this election as an Independent. I cannot join Shiv Sena. Two days later, the CM himself called me and invited me for talks at the Varsha bungalow. I went to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray as the CM post is at the centre stage of democracy.

He elaborated, "He said that we are ready to make you a Shiv Sena-backed Independent candidate on behalf of MVA. Even then, I did not accept it but said that you think about it for two days, I will also think about it for two days and we will meet again. Two days later, I received a call from the Minister that the CM has asked me to hold talks with you. We will find a middle path but we want to back your candidature. That's why we met at the Minister's house and we went to the Oberoi hotel thereafter. We prepared a draft after finding a middle ground between my instructions and the instructions of the CM."

"After leaving for Kolhapur, I started watching the news saying that I am going to join Shiv Sena at the Varsha bungalow tomorrow. After reaching Kolhapur, I got to know that Sanjay Pawar who is my favourite worker was announced as the candidate. I called the local MP and asked me about this. He could not say a word. I called the Minister and even he could not say a word. I called the CM but he didn't pick up my call. I feel so sad. I didn't expect the CM to break his promise," the ex-BJP MP added.

Fadnavis takes dig at Shiv Sena

Reacting to Sambhaji Chhatrapati's explosive claims, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis argued that this was the typical approach of Shiv Sena. Alluding to the Sena parting ways with BJP despite NDA's stupendous win in the 2019 Maharashtra election, Fadnavis quipped, "In tune with his habit, the honourable CM didn't pick up his call. Just like he didn't pick up my call. So, I feel this is not a new thing. They behave like this every time. And then Shiv Sena plays the victim card". He also made it clear that BJP will consider fielding three candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls.

A total of 57 RS seats in 15 states are going to the polls on May 10. In Maharashtra, 6 seats are up for grabs due to the impending retirement of BJP's Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatme, P Chidambaram of Congress, NCP's Praful Patel and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Based on their current strength in the Assembly, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are confident of winning one seat each whereas BJP is poised to win two seats. However, the second-preference votes of MVA and BJP will decide the result of the remaining seat.