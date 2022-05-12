Sambhajiraje Says He Will Contest RS Poll Independently, Floats New Outfit

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a former Rajya Sabha member, on Thursday announced that he would contest the next election to Parliament's Upper House independently.

He also announced the setting up of a new outfit, 'Swarajya', at a press conference here, and said he will soon embark on a tour of Maharashtra.

"I am thankful to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former (Maharashtra) chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for offering me the position of President-nominated Rajya Sabha Member," he said.

"During my tenure as Rajya Sabha MP, I could do a lot of work for society. I was the one who started the celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary on a grand scale. I could bring the President and the Navy chief to Raigad fort, I could focus on the conservation of Raigad and other forts and show that the conservation model of Raigad can be emulated across the country," said Sambhajiraje.

During the floods in Sangli and Kolhapur, he, using the Kolhapur royal family's relations with defence forces, could mobilise Navy columns for rescue operations, said Sambhajiraje, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"I could do all these things because I had power... to serve society in a better manner, political power is important," he added.

In July there will be election for six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra, and he would be contesting independently, he said.

Considering the work he did as MP, he had the "right" to seek support as an independent candidate, Sambhajiraje added.

He appeals to all the independent MLAs as well as leaders of political parties to support him, he said.

He decided to start a new organization, Swarajya, to raise voice against injustice and for the welfare of the poor and marginalised, he said.

"The first phase of my further political journey will be to unite people, mobilise power and while doing this if the outfit turns political, I am ready for that too, he said.

Asked about an incident at the Tuljabhavani temple where he was denied entry inside the sanctum, he said whatever happened there was wrong.

He showed a picture of someone taking 'darshan' inside the sanctum and asked why he was not allowed to go in. "Though the temple administration has issued an apology, it is limited to me.

The state government should take cognisance of the bandh called by people and political parties in Tuljapur today," he said.