Sambit Patra Calls Kamal Nath's 'Aag Laga Do' Video, "an Extention Of Congress Toolkit"

As the purported Aag Laga Do video of senior Congress leader and ex-CM of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has sent shockwaves across political circles, the Congress and the BJP indulged in a face-off with the Congress claiming that the video is distorted while BJP flaying the Congress for attempting to incite the farmers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kamal Nath in the video can be heard saying "Aag Laga Do, Yeh aag lagane ka mauka hai" (Set Fire, there is an opportunity to set fire).

Speaking with Republic TV's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on The Debate, Sambit Patra called the video, "nothing but an extension of the Toolkit of Congress" which the BJP had exposed a few days back.

While building his argument, Sambit Patra reminded the panel that PM Narendra Modi while disbursing the PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi of Rs 19,000 crore, had said that Punjab and Haryana have been benefitted this time due to the procurement of farm produce.

Connecting the dots to the purported video of Kamal Nath, Sambit Patra said, "If you hear this video, you would realise there are two people interacting, one is Kamal Nath and the other is Congress karyakarta who says what should we do about the Kisan. And the reply from Kamal Nath is most of the procurement is from Haryana and Punjab, so you should instigate the farmers of Madhya Pradesh. "Aag Laga Do", this is an opportune time to set fire." "He is clearly instigating, he is saying this pandemic should be seen as an opportunity and though Mr Modi Ji is giving out all facts and figures on procurement of wheat, but you should spread all kinds of canards and misinformation in the farmers of Madhya Pradesh and incite them for violence. And this is not new, they are repeat offenders," Sambit Patra.

The conversation in the purported Aag Laga Do video:

Congress worker: Kisano ke beech aa rahi hai sir - They are coming between the farmers.

Kamal Nath: Tum logo ko aag lagani hai. Maine kaha tha yeh aag lagane ka mauka hai aur yeh vyakti kisano ke sath nyay ho yeh toh keh hi raha hai, dusra kaam hai aag lagao ki sarkar aisa kar rahi hai falana kar rahi hai. Kharidi jo kari hai inhone Haryana Punjab se kari hai, pichle saal Madhya Pradesh number 1 tha kharidi me, is saal Madhya Pradesh fisal gaya.

(You have to set fire. I had said this is an opportune time to set fire and this person is saying there should be justice to farmers, but the second task is to set a fire that the government is not acting in favour of farmers. Whatever the government has bought (farm produce) is from Haryana and Punjab. Last year Madhya Pradesh was number 1, but now it is lacking behind.)

Possible ramifications of incitement

The statements by Kamal Nath in the purported video seem like orders for the Congress members to instigate the people in the backdrop of farmers' protest against the three agrarian laws. However, it remains significant to note the timing of the directions of incitement when the country is grappling with the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the threat of the third wave looms large on the country. Moreover, the country already witnessed violence on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade which turned violent, causing widespread chaos on Republic Day.

Speaking of the farmers' protests against the three farm laws, several experts have claimed the protests have been highjacked by political parties attempting to gain political mileage out of the protests. Several opposition parties including the Congress rallied in support of farmers even when the Congress had earlier favoured the farm laws and had also mentioned in their election manifesto about implementing the reforms if elected to power. The farmers' protests also led to the tractor rally on Republic Day leading the widespread violence in the national capital, injuring over 500 police personnel and breaching Red Fort premises and hoisting religious flags on its ramparts.