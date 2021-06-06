Sambit Patra Counters Kejirwal's Claims On Ration Scheme, Accuses Him Of Doing 'drama'

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference on Sunday where he lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who claimed that the Centre was not approving Delhi's 'door-to-door' ration delivery scheme. The BJP leader stated that the PM Modi-led government was organising ration for the poor amid the pandemic through several other schemes such as the National Food Security Act and PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

"Kejriwal ji has spoken today that Modi ji is depriving the poor people of Delhi from their rights and is trying to stop ration from door to door, whereas it is not so. Modi ji is providing ration to the needy of Delhi through National Food Security Act and PM Garib Kalyan Yojana," said Sambit Patra.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Other Yojana, 72,782 metric tonnes of food grains have been sent to Delhi over and above the fixed quota till May and June 5. Delhi has been able to lift only about 53,000 metric tonnes of food grains so far and only 68 percent of it has been distributed to the public. Arvind Kejriwal gives only Rs 2 per kg on wheat under the National Food Security Act and the central government gives Rs 23.7 per kg. On rice, Kejriwal ji gives only Rs 3 per kg and the central government gives Rs 33.79 per kg," stated Sambit Patra.

Hitting out at the Delhi CM, Sambit Patra stated that Kejriwal worked on the 'A B C D E E' F method of governance'-- i.e- A-Advertisement, B-Blame C-Credit D-Drama E-Excuse F-Failure asking him to 'stop the drama.'

"Arvind Kejriwal ji wants to distribute ration in addition Centre's schemes, so he can buy ration for this. Ration can be purchased at the notified rates. There will be no objection to the central government or anyone on this. The provision of One Nation-One Ration Card was made by the Central Government. But the Delhi government refused to proceed on this subject, due to which thousands of laborers are deprived of taking ration today," the BJP leader remarked.

Kejriwal alleges Centre is blocking his ration delivery scheme

Addressing a press brief on Sunday Kejriwal asked PM Modi why the Centre had not approved his 'door-to-door' ration delivery scheme yet. Claiming that the 'ration mafia' were holding citizens ransom for 75 years, Kejriwal said that there should be no politics for national interest.

"Just two days before the 'Doorstep Delivery of Ration' scheme's implementation in Delhi, the central govt stopped it. They claim we didn't take approval. We took approval not just once, but five times. Legally, we don't need Centre's approval but we did so out of courtesy", said Kejriwal.