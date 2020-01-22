Asaduddin Owaisi New Jinnah, 'Muslim League Congress': BJP's Sambit Patra Fires Back

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday slammed AIMIM chief Assadudin Owaisi's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi over his recent comments pertaining to what Hindus have done for India. Patra recalled Owaisi's recent comments and also coined party chief Assadudin Owaisi as the 'New Jinnah' of India. The national spokesperson also launched a scathing attack on Congress after senior leader Ashok Chavan recently admitted that Congress allied with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra to appease the Muslim community of the country. Patra in his address to the media also labelled INC as the Muslim League Congress (MLC).

'Whom did he point these questions to?'

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Sambit Patra strongly criticised Akbaruddin Owaisi for making such comments that would divide the country on communal lines. Patra said, "The way Akbaruddin Owaisi, who Assadudin Owaisi's - the new Jinnah of India - brother, he said, 'People are asking what do Muslims have? We have ruled this country for 800 years, there are footprints of my ancestors on every street in this country. My community has given this country Char Minar, Mecca Masjid, Jama Masjid and Qutub Minar too. The Red Fort at which India hoists its flag was also built by my ancestors. All this has been built by my ancestors, what have your forefathers done?' Whom did he point these questions too?"

Furthermore, he added, "I will tell you what our forefathers did. Our forefathers made this country great, they made the country capable and secular and you are making such statements. You are calling the invaders who looted the country 'brave'?" The National Spokesperson also hit out at the Congress as he enlisted a series of events where several Congress leaders have tried to appease the Muslim community of India including Rahul Gandhi's statement in 2018 where he said that the party is a Muslim party.

