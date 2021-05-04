Sambit Patra Hits Out At TMC Over Violence Against BJP Workers, Says 'Bengal Is Burning'

After horrifying widespread violence allegedly unleashed on BJP workers and supporters following the assembly election results on Sunday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and called it state-sponsored violence.

'Bengal is burning'

Patra said, "The situation in Bengal is unbelievable. We've never witnessed such scenes in India's electoral history. Bengal is burning. There should be graciousness after winning polls. However, the violence being done in Bengal is painful and saddening."

He added, "2.28 crore Bengalis voted for BJP. Is it not their democratic right to vote for a political party of their choice? Will Mamata-TMC govt take care of them? Do they have no democratic right?"

'What was their fault?'

Referring to the party workers who have been allegedly killed, he stated, "I want to ask - what was the fault of Abhijit Sarkar who was killed? What was the fault of Shoba Rani Mandal - a booth worker from Jagaddal, who was killed? What was the fault of Uttam Ghosh, Horom Adhikary, Momik Moitra, and Gourab Sarkar?"

"Our workers are calling our leaders all the time and pleading that they save them as their family members are being killed. What is happening in Bengal today is violence, cruelty sponsored by the administration of the state," he added.

Patra further said, "We appeal to the BJP karyakartas that the party stands in strength with you. It will come to you and support you during this hour. BJP National President JP Nadda Ji will personally visit them - the same Nadda Ji, who was attacked by TMC goons earlier."

He lashed at the West Bengal Chief Minister, and said, "Mamata Ji - you've won and everyone has congratulated you for it. You're a woman and the daughter of Bengal. Aren't these women who're being killed and raped daughters of Bengal? Do they deserve this?"

"We're the main Opposition party in Bengal today and we are taking this pledge today - we are standing by the 2.28 crore voters of Bengal who believed in us," he added.

Several BJP karyakartas are getting anonymous phone calls that are mostly death threats. Bengal Minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim had also said that after elections end and Central forces leave the state, we will take care of everyone.



- Dr. @anirbanganguly — BJP (@BJP4India) May 4, 2021

BJP National President JP Nadda will be visiting West Bengal again on Tuesday to meet the families of affected karyakartas. BJP's Tarakeswar poll candidate Swapan Dasgupta accused mobs of settling scores. Slamming CM Mamata Banerjee for her silence over the gruesome violence, he raised doubt whether the goons had been given time to wreak havoc until Banerjee takes oath as the Chief Minister. The state BJP has also urged the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice to take a suo moto action.

Violence in Bengal post-TMC's victory

The BJP has claimed that some TMC goons have been brutally attacking its candidates and setting the BJP offices on fire soon after Mamata's victory in the state assembly election. Videos of attacks on a BJP office with burning bamboo sticks and roof tiles amid chaos in the premises have been shared by the party. The saffron party has said that at least six of its workers and supporters including a woman was killed. Meanwhile, TMC has also claimed casualties at its end, blaming BJP goons for attacking them.