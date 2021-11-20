A few hours after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu passed a controversial statement describing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as his 'big brother,' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the PPC chief for his remarks.

Sidhu, made the statement while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project. The Congress leader had reached Pakistan's Kartarpur to pay obeisance in Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. Patra linked Rahul Gandhi to Imran Khan by highlighting Sidhu's earlier statement where he had called Gandhi his 'captain'.

Sambit Patra lashes out at Congress for demeaning Hindutva, praising Pakistan

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also took a dig at other Congress leaders for similar controversial statements.

"Congress leaders like Salman Khurshid, Rashid Alvi, Mani Shankar Aiyar and above all Rahul Gandhi curses Hindutva and Navjot Sidhu goes and praises Pakistan. There is a design and pattern in Congress party and in that way they give statements," Patra said. "Is this coincidental? No. Salman Khurshid compared Hindutva to ISIS, Rashid Alvi's statement on ISIS, and Mani Shankar Aiyar's praise for Mughal and Babar, it's their way. Icing on the cake is Rahul Gandhi's recent statement's on Hindutva," he added.

'Not the only statement from Navjot Sidhu'

Further asserting that border states fall under the sensitive category for security reasons, the BJP leader said that leaders from there should give mature and knowledgeable statements.

"This is not the lone statement from Sidhu. Earlier he had called Imran Khan - 'Mera yaar, dildaar'. He had hugged Army General Bajwa also," said the BJP leader.

'Pakistan echos Rahul Gandhi's language'

Referring to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's statement calling Hindutva ideology a "threat to global security" the BJP leader said that it is similar to what Rahul Gandhi had also said. He reminded Sidhu's remarks on South Indian states.