Sambit Patra Lays Into Rahul Gandhi Over Galwan Valley Tweet, Says 'China Likes His Act'

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed him and said 'China likes it'. Rahul Gandhi had tweeted an image of the recent Indian National Flag being hoisted at the Galwan Valley, to which Patra said, "You believe in China's propaganda and distrust Indian Army".

"When you believe in China's 'Propaganda' and distrust India's army, then China likes it," tweeted Sambit Patra to Rahul Gandhi's tweet which read, "It feels good to hoist our tricolour on the holy land of India."

Tiranga flies high in Galwan Valley as India busts China's New Year propaganda

Three days after China released a propaganda video, pictures of a group of Indian Army soldiers proudly hoisting the tricolour in the Galwan Valley on New Year's Day started emerging. The photos released by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju were sensed as a powerful counter to a video shared by the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times on January 1. In this video, China tried to spread misinformation that it holds complete control of the Galwan Valley.

Carrying the caption, "In the Galwan Valley near the border with India, under the characters 'Never yield an inch of land', PLA soldiers sent new year greetings to Chinese people on January 1, 2022", it showed People's Liberation Army soldiers saluting their national flag.

This assumes significance in the context of China's new land border law which puts emphasis on safeguarding the country's land border areas. The latest pictures which showed the flag of the Dogra regiment flying next to the Indian flag effectively bust the Chinese propaganda as they have been shot from the Galwan Valley.

LAC faceoff aftermath

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. The Galwan Valley clash was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August 2020.

Multiple rounds of military commander-level talks and Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis.