Congress Dynasty Distributed Indian Land To China, Pak: BJP Cites UPA's 38k Sqkm Admission

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday slammed the Congress party for their constant questioning over the LAC situation, asking them why throughout the UPA tenure had they conceded Indian territory to both China and Pakistan. Quoting the parliamentary proceedings in the Rajya Sabha in 2012, he revealed that the UPA had agreed that about 38,000 sq km of Indian territory was in China's possession and about 78,000 sq km in J&K was in Pakistan's possession.

"The way the Congress party is trying to politicise the Ladakh issue, we are here to expose how the Congress throughout its history has had a soft stance towards China and has conceded Indian territory because of it."

Sharing the statements of the MoS in the then UPA Government E Ahamed with regards to the unlawful possession of Indian territories Patra quoted, "Pakistan has been in illegal occupation of 78,000 sq km in J&K. China continues to be in illegal occupation of 38,000 sq km. Under so-called Sino-Pak boundary agreement of 1962, Pakistan has also ceded 5180 sq km to China."

Sambit Patra evoked JP Nadda's earlier tweets calling the Congress party a rejected and ejected dynasty saying that 'clown prince' Rahul Gandhi has been working against India's interests by going on with his 'Surender Modi [sic]' claim stemming out of his political agenda.

"The entire nation asks this mother-son duo, under whose leadership such treaties are signed, from Nehru to Manmohan Singh. Our soldiers were not given any aid or warning. They ran to defend our Indian territory in canvas shoes on the Himalayas. They did not back down, they fought valiantly for the country. They died in the cold and their feet lost sensation due to frostbite but they gave their all just because of the foolishness of this dynasty who went on distributing Indian territories to China and Pakistan," said Sambit Patra.

Meanwhile, amid Congress alleging that PM Modi has 'betrayed the Army' by 'surrendering' to China, Congress party's own dealings with the Communist Party of China have come under the radar, over photos of Rahul Gandhi signing a pact of some sort while visiting the country with Sonia Gandhi in 2008.

This picture of Rahul Gandhi signing an agreement in 2008 in China with Sonia and Xi in the background has possible sinister implications for the country’s security. The NIA must initiate an investigation under the Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act and secure the agreement pic.twitter.com/WCn1TY6E28 — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) June 21, 2020

