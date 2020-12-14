Sambit Patra Slams AAP & Cong For Turning Farmers' Stir Into 'battle Of Political Groups'

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday addressed a press conference over the farmers' agitation where he remarked that the farmers' protest had turned into a fight between leading opposition parties. Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for sitting on a hunger-strike, Patra alleged that the leader's actual 'hunger' was for power, slamming the war of words between Congress and AAP over the agitation.

"The peasant movement has become a battle of political groups, not farmers. Look at Aam Aadmi Party and Captain Amarinder Singh's tweet war, they are fighting each other. What do you think they are fighting for the interest of farmers? No, they are fighting to see who can sit on the throne without doing any work," said Sambit Patra.

"Arvind ji, you are sitting on a hunger strike. Look at the results of Goa, over there you are zero and here you are trying to be a hero? Your hunger strike will not be satiated by a lemonade, you have a hunger for power. You mentioned in your manifesto that you will remove APMCs and today you sit on a hunger strike," added Patra.

Farmers are standing with us: Patra

Meanwhile, highlighting BJP's stellar performance in the Bihar elections which was followed by the BTC elections and the Goa panchayat elections, Sambit Patra said that the elections were being won by the saffron party 'with the support of farmers'. "The results of all the elections held from Bihar till now have come in favor of BJP. The opposition is trying to spread an illusion about the farmer's movement in the country. This confusion should always be broken in a scientific way by keeping our side in a democratic way, therefore we will assess the elections and refute the confusion which is causing the Congress party, AAP party, etc," said Patra.

"The results which have just come on the 48 seats of Goa District Panchayat elections, BJP has won about 27 seats and is moving towards 31 seats. Earlier, in the BTC election, where the BJP was on 1 seat, now we have got 9 seats. Congress is in only 1 seat. BJP is ahead of Congress in Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti elections. Poor, rural, farmers are the backbone of this country. The BJP won the elections held in various states in the past, because farmers, poor and laborers are standing with us," he added.

