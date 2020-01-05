Sambit Patra Slams Imran Khan Over Attacks On Sikhs, Calls Him Head Of 'Terroristan'

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday slammed the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the attack on Sikhs in Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Patra accused Imran Khan of promoting terrorism in his country.

Addressing the media Patra said, "We challenge Imran Khan not to worry about Indian Muslims and Sikhs. We reply to Imran Khan bluntly that you are the head of 'Terroristan'. Why are you talking against India by tweeting? Because after the surgical and airstrike, you have not been able to answer to the people of your country. You have been caught red-handed for promoting terrorism in your country."

Imran Khan reacts to Nankana Sahib incident

Breaking his silence on the mob attack on Nankana Sahib, Pakistan PM said the attack is against 'his vision' and will 'find zero tolerance'. Dragging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, Khan once again accused the Indian government of perpetrating violence against the Muslims and other minorities.

This brazen attack by the Pakistan PM came after he faced humiliation after he posted a fake video alleging police excesses on Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

In his tweet, Imran Khan stated that there is a 'major difference' between the Nankana incident and what minorities face in India. He alleged that the Indian government including police and judiciary are in cahoots to unleash violence against minorities. He claimed that the RSS vision support minorities oppression and targets Muslims.

The major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident & the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims & other minorities is this: the former is against my vision & will find zero tolerance & protection from the govt incl police & judiciary; — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2020

In contrast, Modi's RSS vision supports minorities oppression & the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda. RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by Modi Govt but Indian police leads anti-Muslim attacks — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2020

Earlier on Friday, in what can be called a deliberate attempt to mobilise and spread fake news, Imran Khan tweeted a video from Bangladesh claiming it as scenes of violence on Muslims in India. The video posted by Pakistan Prime Minister clearly showed police personnel wearing vest of Rapid Action Battalion, an anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.

