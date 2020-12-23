Sambit Patra Slams Left For Hijacking Farmers' Stir, Cites 'hypocrisy' In Kerala And WB

As farmers hold massive rallies in support of the Centre's agriculture reforms, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference on Wednesday hitting out at the opposition parties and mainly the Left for hijacking farmer protests.

"Today our agriculture minister announced a lot of Kisan unions are in our favour. They met PM and gave memorandum. But there are few Left-supported gangs they are trying to hijack it. Farmers have right to protest but left are hijacking it. They are not with farmers but are using them," said Sambit Patra.

Notably, pro-law farmer organizations are coming out in larger numbers to express their support to the Centre. Earlier in the day, in Meerut, farmers organised an outreach program to highlight the benefits of the three farm laws. Moreover, farmers have also held tractor rally in Gautam Budh Nagar. Days before this, a crowd of 20,000 farmers from Meerut came out in support of the reforms.

Patra slams Left parties over 'hypocrisy'

Sambit Patra called out the CPI(M) and the TMC for their 'hypocritical' support to the farmers' protest after decades of exploitation in states like Kerala, West Bengal and Tripura which were for the most part ruled by the Left parties.

Hitting out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Sambit Patra alleged that the CPI(M) was misleading the farmers over the APMC Act since there was no AMPC system in Kerala in the first place. "Kerala government is of Left. Today I will expose them and how they cheated the farmers. The CM of Kerala tried to go to SC but first, they should answer. That is the reason that there is no APMC in Kerala? They are misleading farmers on the APMC matter," he said.

"We have told that APMC mandi will not shut down. Kerala CM should first answer why they don't have APMCs. There is a major channel there which is largely a private channel. They had given it long back to private channels and in the name of private entities, there are goons of left party. They called mandi 'Vipanni', but private entities hold them."

Next, the BJP leader hit out at the Left for ruling Tripura for over 25 years without introducing the concept of MSP in the state. "For 25 years they ruled it. For 25 years there was no MSP. Tripura was the only state where there was no MSP and today they are talking about MSP, doing press meets? This is the hypocrisy," he said.

Additionally, the leader also hit out at TMC and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for tying the poor farmers into contract farming and extorting toll from them. "The third state is Bengal. They CPI(M) made the APMC Act but it was against farmers. They introduced the toll tax to reach mandis, to extort toll from farmers. TMC carried that forward. Around 11,000 farmers are under contract farming. When did it start? In the rule of TMC and Left," he said.

