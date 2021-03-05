Sambit Patra Slams Opp'n Over Politics On COVAXIN; Cites Efficacy Data, PM's Inoculation

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday slammed the Opposition and the Congress party for fearmongering over indigenous Coronavirus vaccine-- Covaxin, questioning what more proof they wanted post the release of its efficacy data and the Prime Minister's inoculation.

"You saw how yesterday the ICMR and the manufacturers of the Covaxin held a press conference together to release the efficacy data. Under this, the ICMR said that there is an 81% efficacy of Covaxin. The opposition used to mislead the country that if the corona vaccine is safe, if the country trusts it, then the Prime Minister should get the vaccine first. You all saw that when the turn of the Prime Minister came, how he went to AIIMS, stood in line, and got indigenous vaccine-- Covaxin. He followed all due process and chose the Covaxin," said Sambit Patra.

Revealing how the Prime Minister, the President, and many other Ministers got themselves vaccinated using Covaxin, Sambit Patra slammed the Opposition for attempting to create 'confusion and suspicion' around it. "The President of India, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister, the ministers were all vaccinated on Covaxin. What more proof do you want? They asked us to get vaccinated and all of our Ministers are vaccinated. Yet this type of opposition politics to create confusion and suspicion is not right," he stated.

"It is the duty of any politician, any political party, that at a time when a historic work like vaccination is going on in the country, at that time the atmosphere of suspicion is not allowed to arise in the country. One should always stand together in such times. The message should be that we all stand together and together we will defeat Corona. From Day 1 till today, all the opposition and Congress has contributed in the fight towards Corona is create politics and confusion," he added.

Opposition's vaccine politics

After Subject Expert Committee (SEC) gave its nod to Covishield and Covaxin, the Opposition party mainly the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had attempted to create suspicions around indigenous vaccine -- Covaxin given that its Phase-3 trials were still underway. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that he 'will not get vaccinated on BJP's vaccine', a statement which he later backtracked on, Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh had also questioned Covaxin, asking why it had been approved with trials underway.

Even after the nation began its vaccination process, and PM Modi got himself inoculated under the second phase dedicated to those above 60yrs or those above 45yrs with co-morbidities, the Congress had linked the PM's inoculation to the election campaign in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and West Bengal based on the choice of his clothes and the background of the nurses who vaccinated him.

Bharat Biotech Limited's COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin has shown an interim clinical efficacy of 81% in its Phase 3 trials. The Phase 3 trials involved 25,800 subjects and was the largest trial ever conducted in India.

