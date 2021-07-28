Sambit Patra Slams Oppn's Disruption, Says 'real Treason Is To Hinder Discussion On COVID'

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday countered the Opposition's allegations over the Pegasus row, lashing out at the Congress party for hampering the parliament's proceeding over a 'non-issue.' Launching a rebuttal on Rahul Gandhi's 'treason' statement, Patra said that it was 'treason' to not allow discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic in the parliament.

Addressing a press conference Patra questioned, "Rahul Gandhi claimed that voices were being snubbed in parliament. During 2nd wave of COVID, all these Congress leaders wanted a discussion on COVID. Not one day have they discussed the same in parliament. PM Modi said--ask us tough questions, but they are not interested in doing so in the parliament. They say Pegasus is the most important. A false propaganda is important but Corona is not?"

Patra slams Rahul's 'weapon' statement

The BJP leader also countered Rahul Gandhi's statement where he had claimed that a 'weapon' had been installed in his phone by the Centre for snooping purposes. He said, "Rahul said a weapon has been put in his phone. Did you go and get the weapon removed from the forensics or the police department? They can't do anything because there is no weapon there."

"They are trying to rake up a non-existing issue to stall the parliament, this is their real weapon. Who will even want to snoop on Rahul Gandhi? He can't even run the Congress party. He says it's treason to do this, it is treason to not discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. There is bankruptcy in their thought process," he added.

The leader also remarked that when the Center was addressing the parliament on the Pegasus row, the Opposition took to disrupting Ashwini Vaishnaw's speech. "You pulled the papers from his (Ashwini Vaishnaw) hand as he was speaking and tossed it in the air. This is an insult to democracy and parliament. We were reminded of how you had torn the ordinance of Manmohan Singh Ji during his tenure. Rahul and responsibility can never be together. Rahul means irresponsibility. "

Patra counters Opposition's attempt to unite against BJP

Sambit Patra also scoffed at the Opposition's attempts to join forces to build a 'united front' against the BJP, saying that they were only coming together for their political interests, and not to serve the nation.

"They say the entire Opposition has joined forces. When was the Opposition not together? In 2018, in Karnataka, all of these people had joined hands, stood on a stage, and said they will finish the BJP. What was the result? Rahul and Akhilesh Ji went riding together on a cycle. What was the result? Do they want the golden age of India to return? Of course not, they only want their children settled in politics. PM Modi who comes from no such political family only wants one thing-- to help India reach heights," the BJP leader remarked.