Sambit Patra Slams Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'selective Politics' Over Crime Against Women

Slamming Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the Congress general secretary of doing "selective politics" and not speaking over the atrocities committed on the women and Dalits in Rajasthan and other Congress-ruled states. Patra's statement came after Priyanka Gandhi attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over increasing cases of casteist crimes and crimes against women in the state.

Speaking at the BJP's press conference on Wednesday, Sambit Patra said, "Priyanka Gandhi needs to see the video from her 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun' marathon where several girls from Uttar Pradesh were seen chanting the name of PM Modi. However, she believes more in carrying out selective politics where she remains silent on the crimes carried out against the Dalits and women in Rajasthan."

Further lashing out at Gandhi for giving false facts and numbers against BJP, he said videos from such barbaric incidents surface regularly on the internet, but Priyanka Gandhi never chooses to address these issues and instead humiliates and defames Bharatiya Janata Party's developmental politics by stating false numbers and allegations.

Video of Dalit girl in Amethi being tortured sparks row

Notably, the row between BJP and Congress came after a shocking video of a man mercilessly thrashing a Dalit minor girl from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district surfaced on the internet. As shared on social media, the video shows two men holding the minor girl to the floor, while the third person continues to hit her badly. Reportedly, she was accused of theft, and also three women were seen questioning her.

Reacting to the situation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while giving an ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government for taking action against the accused said that the police administration is sleeping while 34 incidents of casteist crimes and 135 crimes against women are reported in the state on a daily basis. Apart from that, she also warned that her party will launch an agitation if the accused are not arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the Amethi police have also registered a case under various sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Also, a person identified and Naman Soni has been arrested in the case.

(Image: ANI)