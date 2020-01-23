Here's BJP's Sambit Patra's Take On Shaheen Bagh Protestors Asking For 'Jinnah Wali Azadi'

After a video of Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protesters raising controversial slogans went viral on January 10, BJP leader Sambit Patra on Thursday addressed a press conference and slammed the demonstrators for raising 'Jinnah wali Azadi slogans.'

While addressing the media, Sambit Patra accused the Shaheen Bagh protesters of protesting for the sake of attracting international media, as had been revealed in the sensational Republic sting on a Shaheen Bagh organiser. "They have one intention, that is to attract the international media. What kind of slogans are the protesters raising? They are talking about 'Jinnah Wali Azadi,' even if you keep screaming, you won't get 'Jinnah Wali Azadi.'

Adding to his statement, he spoke about the student protesters raising 'Hitler slogans' "Who is Hitler here? Who is a dictator?" he added.

Shaheen Bagh protesters raise 'Jinnah wali Azadi' slogans

After 'Free Kashmir' posters were spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, and at St Stephen's College, Delhi, Controversial chants were raised at an anti-CAA protest at the Shaheen Bagh area in South Delhi on January 9.

In the shocking and viral video, anti-CAA protesters can be heard raising slogans like; "Hum Lekar Rhenge Azadi, Jinnah Wali Azadi."

In the video, the protesters can also be heard raising other slogans like 'Gandhi wali Azadi', 'Nehru wali Azadi', etc, but their mention of Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah, whose efforts and politics towards his two-nation theory culminated in Pakistan being carved out from India on religious lines.

BJP on Shaheen Bagh

The anti-CAA protests have been going at the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the National Capital for over a month now. However, now frequented by politicians across party lines, the protest site at Shaheen Bagh is feared to have been converted into a political hub for leaders to propel their party's agendas. With the impending Delhi Assembly polls, the stage saw an evident hijack by political parties including--Congress, AAP, AIMIM and the Left.

Meanwhile, the BJP played the "inconvenience" card over the Shaheen Bagh protests which have blocked the important Delhi-Noida road for over a month now. Hearing the plea against the indefinite sit-in, the Delhi High Court told the authorities to keep the "larger public interest" in mind before clearing the protests. In a video, the BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari "appealed" the demonstrators to call off the agitation and accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "ignoring the plight of lakhs of people facing inconvenience because of the protest."

