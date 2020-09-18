BJP's Sambit Patra Slams CM Thackeray; Asks 'why No 60-page Notice For Mumbai Police?'

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena-led MVA government for attempting to block the truth from surfacing in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe and alleged that the Maharashtra CM did not want the truth to come out.

This comes after the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday sent a 60-page letter to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over breach of privilege.

Sambit Patra hit out at the Maharashtra government for keeping mum on Mumbai Police's lackadaisical approach in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe - pointing out that the cops did not receive a single notice from the government despite a 70-day delay in launching the probe while a journalist was served a 60-page notice for questioning the actions of the government.

Further, the BJP national spokesperson also questioned Uddhav Thackeray's silence on Navy veteran Madan Sharma being attacked by Sena goons and over Sanjay Raut's offensive remarks on Kangana Ranaut and asked why notices were not sent to concerned parties.

Sambit Patra slams Sena's attempt to block Republic from reporting

"Uddhav Thackeray has sent a 60-page notice to a journalist but hasn't sent a single page of notice to the Mumbai Police for not launching an investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case even after 70 days of no investigation", Patra said.

"I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray that those who want to bring out the truth in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, you are sending notices to them. Why Uddhav Thackeray, don't you want the truth to come out?", Sambit Patra asked, backing republic's right to report.

Arnab Goswami's response

Responding to Maharashtra Assembly's privilege motion against him, Arnab Goswami asserted his right to question Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. He stated that in response to the 60-page letter issued by the Maharashtra Assembly alleging 'Breach of privilege', he will continue to question elected representatives including Uddhav Thackeray. Upholding his right to report, he affirmed that the Constitution was the right of every citizen.

"I want to speak to the people of India. The Maharashtra assembly has sent me a 60 page letter asking me why I am questioning the Chief Minister, and threatening me with jail and breach of privilege. I have decided to fight this. I will continue to question Uddhav Thackeray and elected representatives and I will continue to fight them. I will fight them in the Court, but never give in to such undemocratic practices. The Constitution is not a gift given to anyone, it is the right of every citizen. I will continue to uphold that right, ask my questions and exercise the right to report."

