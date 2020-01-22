Sambit Patra Suggests Name Change For INC, Asks To Keep 'Muslim League Congress'

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday addressed a press conference. During the press conference, the BJP leader slammed the Congress party for engaging in 'appeasement politics' and also alleged INC of 'polarising' the Muslim community.

BJP questions Cong over Maha Govt formation and 'Muslim appeasement'

The BJP in its press conference also raised questions over former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan, where he claimed that the Congress formed government in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena on the appeal of the Muslim community.

Reacting to the statement, Patra said, " This is an appeasing statement from a former Chief Minister of the State"

"Does this mean that the Congress forms Govt asking the Muslims and Muslims only? Do they not care about the Hindus or the other communities?" he added.

Adding further, the BJP leader also suggested that the Congress party should be renamed from Indian National Congress to 'Muslim league Congress' as they only talk about the Muslim community and try to polarise them.

Cong leader Chavan's statement

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on January 19 made a sensational remark where the Maharashtra PWD Minister stated that his party agreed to be a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on the insistence of Muslims.

Ashok Chavan remarked, “This is our State. Our government has been formed in the State. We decided to be a part of the government to keep BJP away from power. Maharashtra should not face damage again akin to what BJP inflicted in the last five years. Most of the Muslim brothers said that our biggest enemy is BJP and Congress should be a part of the government to stop BJP. That’s why the Congress party is in the government today. Till our government is there, we will not allow the implementation of CAA in the State.”

