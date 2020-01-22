The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sambit Patra Suggests Name Change For INC, Asks To Keep 'Muslim League Congress'

Politics

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday slammed the Congress party of engaging in Muslim appeasement and also alleged the party of trying to polarise the Muslims

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sambit

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday addressed a press conference. During the press conference, the BJP leader slammed the Congress party for engaging in 'appeasement politics' and also alleged INC of 'polarising' the Muslim community.

READ | BJP questions Sena's silence on Chavan claim, reiterates 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra

BJP questions Cong over Maha Govt formation and 'Muslim appeasement' 

The BJP in its press conference also raised questions over former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan, where he claimed that the Congress formed government in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena on the appeal of the Muslim community.

Reacting to the statement, Patra said, " This is an appeasing statement from a former Chief Minister of the State"

"Does this mean that the Congress forms Govt asking the Muslims and Muslims only? Do they not care about the Hindus or the other communities?" he added. 

Adding further, the BJP leader also suggested that the Congress party should be renamed from Indian National Congress to 'Muslim league Congress' as they only talk about the Muslim community and try to polarise them. 

READ | Maha Minister Ashok Chavan makes a sensational claim, says 'Muslims asked Cong to form govt'

Cong leader Chavan's statement 

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on January 19 made a sensational remark where the Maharashtra PWD Minister stated that his party agreed to be a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on the insistence of Muslims.

Ashok Chavan remarked, “This is our State. Our government has been formed in the State. We decided to be a part of the government to keep BJP away from power. Maharashtra should not face damage again akin to what BJP inflicted in the last five years. Most of the Muslim brothers said that our biggest enemy is BJP and Congress should be a part of the government to stop BJP. That’s why the Congress party is in the government today. Till our government is there, we will not allow the implementation of CAA in the State.” 

READ | Congress married Shiv Sena, BJP got divorced: Asaduddin Owaisi turns political matchmaker

READ | Congress to unleash Navjot Sidhu to take on Kejriwal & BJP in Delhi; campaigners list out

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
CJI: ASSAM-TRIPURA PLEAS SEPARATE
MANGALURU BOMB PLANTER ARRESTED
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA